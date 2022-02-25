BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sisters Alejandra and Carolina Mendez are savoring the last dance together before college.

“I’m the older sister!” exclaimed Homer Hanna High School Senior Alejandra Mendez while hugging her Junior sister in Strutter dance dresses.

2022’s Charro Days Parades will be the last time the Mendez sisters will perform together.

It’s a bittersweet moment but the sister has a lifetime of memories.

The dancer duo has grooved together since they were children.

“Our mom got us into dance,” said Alejandra with a big smile, “she used to be a Strutter with Hanna back in 1995.”

“I think it’s been her dream for her daughters to dance and be a Strutter and follow in her footsteps. said Alejandra “t’s really exciting to see her happy when she sees us dancing”