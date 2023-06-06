DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen truck that was crossed into Mexico.

Deputies say on Tuesday, May 30, they were called to El Amigo Supermarket on the 6200 block of North Browning Street, north of Donna.

The victim told him he was in the parking lot when two Hispanic men coming from a white Chevrolet four door sedan demanded his truck at gunpoint.

The men stole his 1998 white Chevrolet Silverado truck with license plates A1-3066 and drove north on Val Verde Road.

Two other men in the car followed the suspects in the victim’s stolen truck.

The truck was driven into Mexico by an unknown woman.

The extended cab truck had a black bull guard on the front, metal step rails and a Texas logo sticker on the left corner of the tailgate.

The suspect’s car has a damaged front bumper to the rear bumper on the driver’s side and a crack above the driver-side rear tire liner.

Anyone with information, contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).