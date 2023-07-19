SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a San Benito man who last seen Tuesday morning.

Juan Chavez Carrillo, 86, was last seen at around 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at the 1100 block of North Shore Drive in San Benito.

Police describe Carrillo as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build weighing between 125 to 145 pounds.

Carrillo was last seen wearing a black Veteran’s baseball cap, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police believe Carrillo is riding a purple bicycle towards an unknown location.

According to police, Carrillo suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and considered to be a risk to himself if left alone.

If anyone has any information on Carrillo, contact the San Benito Police Department Investigations Team at (956) 548-7000.