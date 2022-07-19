WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man.

DPS and Weslaco Police said Luciano Cantu-Vasquez was last seen on July 17 at 1:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of south Tio Avenue.

The 87-year-old man is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 150 lbs, with gray hair, and brown eyes. Vasquez was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat. He has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his chest from a previous surgery.

Authorities also provided a description of a vehicle involved in this case.

It is a 2005 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas License plate number JGN6008.

Police ask if you have seen Luciano Cantu-Vasquez contact 9-1-1 or the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.