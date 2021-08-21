Silver Alert issued overnight for Alamo Man

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Alamo man.

The Silver Alert was issued early Saturday and has been active since 12:32 a.m., according to Texas Alerts.

Emilio Vasquez-Solorio is a 73-year-old white man who is bald with brown eyes, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

Vasquez-Solorio has not been seen since Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m at the 800 block on Birch Avenue in Alamo.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black faded jeans and brown shoes.

Identifying characteristics would include a mustache and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamo Police Department at (956)787-1454.