Silver Alert: Missing Edinburg man found

Editor’s note: The missing man has been found, according to a statement from the City of Edinburg.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for a missing elderly man.

Jose Garcia, 86, was last seen near the 500 block of N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Garcia was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and a black cap with the word “Uhaul.”

According to the tweet, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown eyes.

His vehicle is a grey 1996 Dodge Neon with the lincese plate number: DDJ – JI94.

Surveillance video at Garcia’s mechanic shop shows him getting into his vehicle just before noon on Thursday. It is the last known sighting of Garcia, according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

To report any information, call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289 – 7700.