Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Texas Alerts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Harlingen.

According to a release, Phuoc Tran, 81, was last seen at 22300 New Combes Highway in Harlingen at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Tran is described as having blue eyes, gray hair, five feet six inches, and weighing 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a black jacket, a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

Tran is believed to driving a gray Dodge truck with the Texas license plate number CYV7160.

Anyone with information on Tran’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at (956) 544-0860.

Editors Note: This story has been updated with the accurate the last name of the missing man.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories