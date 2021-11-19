Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Harlingen.

According to a release, Phuoc Tran, 81, was last seen at 22300 New Combes Highway in Harlingen at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Tran is described as having blue eyes, gray hair, five feet six inches, and weighing 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a black jacket, a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

Tran is believed to driving a gray Dodge truck with the Texas license plate number CYV7160.

Anyone with information on Tran’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at (956) 544-0860.

Editors Note: This story has been updated with the accurate the last name of the missing man.