MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for Josefina Maldonado.

According to Texas Alerts, Maldonado, 65, was last seen on Tuesday on the 700 block of W. Lindberg in McAllen at around 1:50 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, with black and green leggings.

Maldonado is described as a white female, with gray hair, and brown eyes, weighs 130 pounds, and is 5′ 2″ tall.

If you have any information on Josefina Maldonado’s whereabouts, call the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000.