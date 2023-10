ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Sharon Johnson.

Johnson was last seen Wednesday, around 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Duranta Ave. in Alamo.

She is described as a white female, 5’4″ in height, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing stretchy blue denim jeans and has a mole underneath her left eye.

If you have seen Sharon Johnson call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.