HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Silver Alert issued for a missing Mission man has been discontinued.

According to a release, Karl Fix, 85, was last seen at the 1500 block of East Ray Circle in Mission at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities released a description of Fix when issuing a Silver Alert.

The City of Mission later announced an update, stating that Fix had been “found safely.”