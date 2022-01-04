SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Mission woman

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

According to officials, Alicia Garcia, 76, was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. near 1510 E. Business-83 at Lemon Tree Estates.

Garcia is described as 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a dark sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities say Garcia suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000.