SILVER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 82-year-old man

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a man last seen in McAllen.

According to a release, Jose Savedra, 82, was last seen at 1501 W. US Hwy 83 in McAllen at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Savedra is described as having brown eyes, gray hair, five feet nine inches, weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a dark blue pullover sweater, khaki pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on Savedra’s whereabouts is asked to call the McAllen Police Department at (956) 681-2000.