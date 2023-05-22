MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Parents and guardians don’t always notice when kids are going through something that isn’t visually happening.

Sometimes, the signs are there; you just don’t know how to decipher them.

According to the World Health Organization, one in seven kids and teens ages 10 to 19 will experience at least one mental health condition and not be diagnosed or treated.

This can be mostly to kids keeping to themselves as they go through something, which is why it is important to pay attention to the signs.

“Keep track of several things, there are several symptoms like changing their sleeping pattern, changing their eating pattern, if you see very drastic changes in their moods, like excessive sadness, but it could be irritability. So if you start to see some warning signs, don’t wait too long, follow up on it, chat with them, spend a lot of time with them, and create opportunities for conversation,” Licensed Professional Counselor Rosa Maria Izaguirre said.

Izaguirre said that why we might think there’s a drop in teens’ mental health during the summer, it actually stems from parents finally noticing the signs once kids spend more time at home.

Asking open-ended questions can help open room for conversation if kids feel like they want to share stuff with their parents but don’t know how.

Izaguirre says that creating a relaxing time and chatting with their children can make a huge difference.

“Just take a deep breath, stay calm. Because what your teenagers are looking for is they’re looking for reassurance and hope that together you can work through this, that you’re going to walk it together, and find the right resources together. So I think the way you react calmly and encouraging is very important,” Izaguirre said.

Reaching out to a trusted adult like a pastor, another family member, or a licensed counselor may help address any mental health concerns.