HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department has made an arrest in connection to Monday’s graffiti incident involving the downtown mural painted by LA artist Teddy Kelly.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit was able to identify Rebekah Lyn Hinojosa, 30, through downtown surveillance cameras.

Hinojosa was taken into custody for spray painting the words “gentrified stop SpaceX” on a mural in downtown Brownsville.

Hinojosa is the Senior Gulf Coast Campaign Representative for the Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign, according to the Sierra Club website.

Hinojosa was arraigned this morning and given a $1,500 bond. Graffiti is a Class B misdemeanor.