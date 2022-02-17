HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department has made an arrest in connection to Monday’s graffiti incident involving the downtown mural painted by LA artist Teddy Kelly.
The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit was able to identify Rebekah Lyn Hinojosa, 30, through downtown surveillance cameras.
Hinojosa was taken into custody for spray painting the words “gentrified stop SpaceX” on a mural in downtown Brownsville.
Hinojosa is the Senior Gulf Coast Campaign Representative for the Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign, according to the Sierra Club website.
Hinojosa was arraigned this morning and given a $1,500 bond. Graffiti is a Class B misdemeanor.
- Education department forgives $415 million in student debt tied to for-profit colleges
- Man accused of entering jail with shotgun arrested
- How much does it cost to buy an Olympic gold medal?
- Trial date set for man accused of nearly running over DPS trooper during police chase
- Police: Woman wanted for not returning vehicle