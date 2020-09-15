Siblings plead guilty to healthcare fraud

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A brother and sister accused of healthcare fraud pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court.

According to court records, Krystal Lee Ybarra and her brother Julian Ybarra Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud.

Court records say the siblings, along with two pharmacists from the city of Houston and Pharr, were receiving cash and bribes by submitting fake claims to several healthcare programs.

Julian Ybarra owned several establishments that were doing business as Mission Wellness Center.

The indictment says several pharmacies would submit fraudulent claims based on fake prescriptions and that the siblings would work with a nurse practitioner that would sign prescriptions for existing patients that did not require them.

In one occasion, one of the pharmacists caused a wire transfer for more than $200,000, according to the indictment.

The pair are scheduled for sentencing November 19, as the plea the pair took will avoid jury trial.