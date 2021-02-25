Siberian husky rescued from freezing weather without food in Cameron County, seeking new home

Dallas, a Siberian husky, is searching for a new home after being seized from his previous owner by law enforcement (source: Cameron County DA Luis Saenz)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Siberian husky named “Dallas” is up for adoption after Cameron County officials seized the animal during last week’s cold weather from an owner that left it neglected.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz, law enforcement and animal control responded complaints from a good samaritan last week that Dallas had been left neglected on a local property with no food, water, and no access to shelter while temperatures reached below freezing.

Officials secured a civil animal cruelty warrant and Dallas was impounded on Friday pending a hearing before a magistrate.

A judge ruled that Dallas had been cruelly treated and he was awarded to the Cameron County Animal Shelter for adoption.

Dallas, along with other furry friends at the Cameron County Animal Shelter, is now looking for a home.

You can see the animals that are available for adoption here.