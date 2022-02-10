RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Showers are expected to pick up through the RGV from Friday night into Saturday courtesy of moisture returning to the atmosphere. Clouds have already started to pick up and we should see cloudy conditions continue through Saturday afternoon.

While rain chances are high, most of it should be in the form of light showers with pockets of heavy showers locally. Most models are showing up to half an inch of rain falling towards Cameron County with less than .10″ in Starr County.

The next cold front, much weaker than the previous ones, will bring us about a 10-degree drop from Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures in the 40s will return for the morning hours until Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Valentine’s Day is still looking great with partly cloudy skies and winds cooperating. Speaking of winds, expect breezy conditions to return once again by Wednesday and Thursday with gusts hitting 30 miles per hour.