Showers and thunderstorms expected to start in the RGV

Rio Grande Valley residents are waking up to a light show as thunderstorms developed over Cameron County and just off the coast.

A stationary front is bringing much-needed rain to the area. South Padre Island has seen the most rain so far with an estimated 4 inches of rainfall just north of the most populated areas.

For the rest of Friday, we expect to see a similar pattern of isolated showers continuing to move through as a low-pressure system stays well to our west.

The Rio Grande Valley has been placed in a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather to develop through the rest of the day today and into Saturday evening.

Some pockets of heavy rainfall and the potential for hail and damaging winds are the reasoning behind the Valley being placed in the risk category.

While we may see anywhere between 1-2 inches of rain, flooding does not remain a concern as dry soil should soak up all the rainfall.

Overcast skies will also keep temperatures below normal around the low 80 degree mark.