Should people who had COVID-19 get the vaccine for the virus? Health officials weigh in

HIDALGO/CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Although it might be rare for someone to get COVID-19 for a second time, it’s not completely ruled out.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says with the vaccine carefully being looked at, the question around if people who’ve had COVID-19 should take the vaccine is being weighed.

“We’re still waiting on the official guidance on that but from the initial discussion that I’ve seen the answer is going to be yes. You know we’re not sure how long people who have had covid 19 are protected from it. Right now the thought is three months,” said Dr. Castillo.

Hidalgo County’s Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says why he also agrees with Dr. Castillo.

“The thought is at least for 90 days you are relatively protected. Remember that doesn’t mean you can spread the virus it can still be on your hair, on your hands, on your shoulders,” said Dr. Melendez.

However, having COVID-19 won’t give someone lifelong immunity.

“Like the common cold, you can get it all of the time over and over again right. And this virus is related to that family of the virus, the coronavirus,” said Dr. Castillo.

He also says the vaccine wouldn’t be a treatment for those sick or with covid previously.

“Most likely what this vaccine will be like will be a booster to make sure the people that have already had it, have a less chance of getting it again,” said Dr. Castillo.

As for side effects from the vaccine he says the correct term is reactions.

“In general, if it protects against severe disease if it protects you from even feeling this illness those reactions a person is going to have is going to be much much less than the actual disease,” said Dr. Castillo.