RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI is investigating an incident where shots were fired from Mexico around Border Patrol agents.

According to CBP, Border Patrol agents responded to a call about migrants near Fronton, Texas in rural Starr County on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Agents at the scene that shots were fired from Mexico. The release from CBP did not specify if these shots were fired at the agents.

FBI agents and CBPs Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating this incident.

More information will be provided on this incident when it is available.