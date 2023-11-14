EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are searching for a suspect who followed a driver and opened fire at a vehicle following a road rage incident.

Officers responded to the 100 block of north Interstate 69C after a call was placed in reference to a shooting.

According to a news release from the City of Edinburg, a man driving a red Ford Explorer was being followed from Pharr by an older man with white facial hair driving an older model Silver Ram Dodge.

The news release describes the suspect driver followed the Ford Explorer on Interstate 69 and opened fire while driving northbound.

The Ford Explorer was processed at the police department and fragments of one bullet were recovered, the release added.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect was last seen in the area of north Interstate 69C and Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700 or anonymously contact Edinburg Crimestoppers at (956) 383-8477.