EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials are reporting shots were fired this morning at the Health and Human Services office in Edinburg.

Roxanne Lerma, Public Information Officer for the city of Edinburg, said police responded to the area located at 2520 N. Closner .

No injuries were reported, according to Lerma. Police have secured the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.