Shots fired at Border Patrol during migrant arrest

FRONTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating an incident that involved shots being fired at Border Patrol agents.

Early Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents were apprehending a migrant near the Rio Grande when shots were fired at them from Mexico, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

Authorities said, no one was injured and the agents did not return fire.

The agents’ vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, CBP said.

The incident is currently under investigation by authorities.