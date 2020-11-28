Shoppers flock to stores despite pandemic

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Here in the RGV, stores saw a late start to the crazy shopping day.

It’s a day of excitement and tradition for many.

“We would always go black Friday they’re chaotic and that’s what’s cool about it,” said shopper Veronica Pena.

Shoppers flock to stores to grab a black Friday deal.

“I’m out to get my Christmas shopping done for my friends and family,” said one shopper.

Case numbers here in the valley are relevantly steady compared to other parts of Texas.

Earlier this year, the RGV outlet in Mercedes-sectioned off with caution tape. Today on the busiest shopping days of the year, people rather shop in store than online.

“When you look at a picture it’s just a picture on there so we can’t actually see how it actually feels and how it fits on you and stuff like that,” said Pena.

County leaders urged residents to practice precaution before Thanksgiving.

“Never the less, it’s still here and if you don’t take the precautions then it’s a very contagious disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Shoppers described what they saw and how they feel hitting the stores during a pandemic.

“It was crowded at times,” said one shopper.

“We didn’t see no one without masks so that was good. It made me feel safer,” said Pena.

As businesses see parking spaces fill, there’s still concerns over a post-holiday spike.

Officials say if you must visit family or travel you should know your status before going out in public.