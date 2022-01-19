Shop for Good: Food bank partners with Kendra Scott to fight hunger

Food Bank RGV Director of Development Olivia Lucio and Philip Farias, Manager of Corporate Engagement, invite the public to shop Kendra Scott at La Plaza Mall on January 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help fight hunger in the RGV. [Courtesy: Food Bank RGV]

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – You can help fight hunger while you shop for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift by mentioning the ‘the Food Bank RGV’ at the Kendra Scott store at the La Plaza Mall.

The 7th largest food bank in Texas has partnered up with Kendra Scott at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen to fight hunger in the Rio Grande Valley.

While making your purchase, mention ‘the Food Bank RGV,’ and 20% of the sale proceeds will be donated to the food bank.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can also shop online all day on January 28 and 29 and still contribute to the fundraiser by using the code GIVEBACK-BHLKM at checkout.

For more information, you can visit the Food Bank RGV website or call 956-904-4513.