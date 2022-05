DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Police Department is investigating a shooting at a bar.

According to police, authorities responded to a bar at 900 N Val Verde in response to a shooting at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say they found three victims with injuries on the legs.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say a suspect has been identified.

No other details have been released at this time.