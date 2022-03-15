HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

According to a release, a 56-year-old man observed a 26-year-old man under his vehicle at his residence on Rancho Blanco Road in rural Alamo on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The homeowner confronted the man under his vehicle and then shot at him, according to the release. Authorities say the homeowner was previously a victim of a burglary.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information on this incident can contact (956) 383-8114.