McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized.

At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated.

Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He was transported to a local hospital.

Those with information are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS. The case remains under investigation.