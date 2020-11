LA VILLA, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after a shooting in La Villa.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), officers responded to the 600 Block of East 6th Street in La Villa on Saturday morning in reference to a shooting.

Officers discovered the dead body of a 25-year-old man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

HCSO is investigating further. No other details are available at this time.