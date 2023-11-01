MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organizers for the McAllen Holiday Parade have extended the deadline for the Shoebox Parade Float submissions.

The new deadline to submit your design is Monday, Nov. 20 by 5 p.m. Entries must be submitted to the Office of Communications at McAllen City Hall.

The grand prize for the winning entry will be seeing the float design made into a life-size float for next year’s holiday parade

“Whatever imagination, whatever they would like to see in a float in the holiday parade. Bring that creativity, excitement, energy, and imagination to their entry for the shoe box,” said Xochilt Mora, Director of Communications, City of McAllen.

Entry forms are available here. For more information, call (956) 681-1202 or email the city of McAllen Office of Communications.