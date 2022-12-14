HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on McAllen and Mission for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”

Antojitos Mexicanos El Búfalo at 1826 W. Mile 3 Road in Mission is this week’s Top Performer with a perfect score on their June 9th Hidalgo County Health Report.

Owners Jessica Cerda and Erick Ramirez know a thing or two about cleanliness and discipline.

Cerda is a Licensed Vocational Nurse when she’s not running the restaurant. Ramirez is Sergeant First Class in the National Guard Army Reserves.

The couple converted two shipping containers to crank-out mouthwatering dishes. They admitted to the Food Patrol they were fans of the program and were thrilled to earn a Top Performer recognition.

“We’ve sacrificed a lot,” said Jessica, looking back on time away from her three girls. “You’re going to make me cry,” she said.

Food Patrol’s Derick Garcia and photographer Jerry Salinas got emotional as well.

A well-deserved award for two hard-working parents.

Lucky Chan’s at 6401 N. 10th St. in McAllen had significant violations on their Aug. 3 McAllen Health Inspection report.

The inspector noted “kitchen equipment, 3 part sink and floor very dirty,” and needed to verify their food handler and pest control paperwork.

The owners weren’t there when the inspector went and wasn’t there for the two surprise inspections from the Food Patrol. The first unannounced visit was in October and again in December.

However, the employee on staff on the second visit confirmed to the Food Patrol, an updated Aug. 22 reinspection was passing. The inspector also noted “cleaned up nicely” and verified all paperwork.

Kudos to Lucky Chan’s for keeping it clean. The restaurant however is not currently serving food.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM