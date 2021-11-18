Shipley Do-Nut’s Staff Day of Thankfulness: Local franchise owner gives back to staff

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local franchise owner is giving back 104% of profits to his employees for one day in an effort to show his appreciation.

As the holiday season approaches the corner, franchise owner David Duff decided he wanted to do something to show his appreciation for his employees.

Sharing the idea with his family, Duff’s daughter created a name for the day, and so Staff Day of Thankfulness was created.

On Friday, 100% of profits made from the day will be divided evenly amongst all employees, along with the additional four percent royalties added by franchise owner David Duff.

Duff spoke with ValleyCentral expressing his reasons for creating the day.

I just wanted to give back, after their hard work and consistency of showing up. After the freeze and the pandemic they always showed up. And with the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect way to give back. David Duff, Shipley-Do-Nuts Franchise Owner

Additionally, Duff spoke on his gratitude for his employees as he has been blessed with so much because of their work.

My family and business are successful because of them. We consider our people part of our family, and I wouldnt be here without them David Duff, Shipley-Do-Nuts Franchise Owner

The franchise owner hopes to raise at least a few hundred dollars for his employees.

All individuals interested in helping the cause can purchase doughnuts, kolaches, or coffee on November 19 from the Shipley-Do-Nuts located in McAllen at 1510 North 10th Street.