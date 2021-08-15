She’s so lucky: Orangetheory offering free fitness classes to anyone named ‘Britney’

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — It’s Britney, class.

Orangetheory is offering free fitness classes to anyone named Britney from Monday, August 16 to Friday, August 20 in honor of the #FreeBritney movement.

The promotion is in celebration of Britney Spears’s father stepping down as her conservator, ending a long legal battle over her conservatorship that the pop star called “abusive.”

Orangetheory notes that coaches will use Britney Spears playlists in their routine as they scream and shout all week.

“As a female co-founded brand, Orangetheory can’t help but acknowledge monumental step forward for Britney and all strong creative females who value their independence,” the company stated in a press release. “Orangetheory champions a more vibrant life for all… now get to work. Next week, it is all about #FreeBritneys.