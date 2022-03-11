CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sherriff Eric Garza issued a scam alert on Thursday evening.

Cameron County residents have reported receiving calls from people posing as the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) demanding payment for missed jury duty, Sherriff Garza said in a Twitter post.

He added that the CCSO urges residents to never share personal or financial information over the phone or on a website with anyone.

The post also mentioned that neither Court Officials nor Law Enforcement Officers will ever call to inform you of a warrant for your arrest and demand payment for failure to appear for Jury Duty or a Court Hearing.

Sherriff Garza is asking the public to report these incidents to the Sherriff’s Office at (956)554-6700.