SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman accused of threatening Child Protective Services and crashing her vehicle into a deputy’s unit.

Samantha Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody Friday, June 9 on charges of child endangerment, assault by threat, evading arrest with motor vehicle, and resist arrest/search/transport, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at a home near San Benito to help CPS with a child neglect case follow-up visit.

According to deputies, Hernandez was highly uncooperative and upset at the fact CPS was at her home.

“During the interaction with the CPS workers, Hernandez placed her 2-year-old son inside her vehicle,” the release stated.

When CPS employees told Hernandez they will be taking custody of her child she became highly upset and began threatening them, deputies said.

Authorities attempted to arrest Hernandez, but investigators said she got into her vehicle, refused to stop, rammed into a sheriff’s unit, and started a chase.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted the sheriff’s office in the pursuit that ended in Brownsville at the intersection of Price Road and Highway 48.

During the chase, Hernandez passed through multiple red lights, stops signs, and reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, while having her two-year-old child in his car seat on the backseat of the truck, according to the release.

“The pursuit was monitored to avoid any vehicle collisions and to ensure the safety of the child and the public,” deputies said.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

Hernandez was immediately arrested, and the child was evaluated by emergency medical services.

No injuries were reported.

Hernandez was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.