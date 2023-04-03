RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and Raymondville police arrested suspects they say were involved in a stabbing.

The incident occurred approximately 5:15 p.m. within the city limits.

Raymondville police later called the Willacy County Sheriffs and asked for the assistance to locate the possible suspects.

After police provided the description and possible location of the suspects, deputies later found and arrested the suspects, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

The Raymondville Police Department took the suspects into custody without further incident.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the suspects or given a description of the incident.