Sheriff’s office suspends in-person visitations at detention center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced they have temporarily suspended in-person visitations at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said they requested and received approval for the suspension from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The news release said the measures are being taken to prevent and provide a safe environment to all inmates, due to an increase in COVID-19 positive and quarantined inmates.

The suspension will take effect on Monday, Aug. 23 and a re-evaluation will take place in the next 30 days.

However, attorney visitation will remain open.

The sheriff’s office said they are committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of staff and inmates.

For any questions or concerns call the Hidalgo County Detention Center Public Information at 956-381-7900.