WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have identified the teenager connected to the fatal Saturday night shooting of a man in Weslaco.

Sheriff’s office investigators have identified Mauricio Mata, 15, as the suspect in the death of David Silva. A warrant for Mata’s arrest has been obtained for the offense of murder, officials said.

Mata is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, who added that he is believed to be driving a dark in color SUV and might be accompanied by his juvenile brother, who is a person of interest.

A police search is underway, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.