SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Monday, on Southbound Expressway 77 near Rancho Viejo, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a sports motorcycle that was speeding but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began, the sheriff’s office stated.

During the pursuit, the motorcyclist reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour, exited the expressway at Stillman Road, took a turn around and sped northbound on to Expressway 77, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to safety reasons, the deputy disengaged from the pursuit but provided a description of the motorcycle to Cameron County dispatchers, the sheriff’s office stated.

A deputy spotted the motorcycle in the San Benito roadside rest area on Northbound Expressway 77 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the release.

“The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued,” the sheriff’s office said.

In the second pursuit, the driver reached speeds over 120 mph but suddenly pulled over and came to a complete stop, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was identified by the sheriff’s office as Salas.

After the interview, Salas told deputies “he pulled over because he knew he was ‘done'” and that “he fled from the first deputy just for ‘fun'”, the sheriff’s office stated.

Salas was arrested and booked into to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.