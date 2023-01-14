A vehicle rolled over on Highway 4 on Jan. 11 near SpaceX, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of the CCSO)

BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday.

“Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Saturday. “In addition, [deputies] will be patrolling the area for the safety and security of the community.”

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on the highway near SpaceX facilities.

The driver sustained minor injuries, the sheriff said.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols along Highway 4, the roadway leading to Boca Chica Beach and SpaceX, and have set up a tower to monitor the area, the office announced Saturday. (Courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

The roadway is regularly closed to the public whenever ordered by the county, which mandates closures during SpaceX testing and launches. Highway 4 was ordered closed Saturday morning from approximately 8 to 10 a.m., according to a county order released Friday.

The purpose of that closure was to allow SpaceX to conduct “transportation operations,” officials said.