EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon.

The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa.





Photo courtesy: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

The victim reported that someone entered the building and stole about $7,500 in cash from the cash register, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies obtained video surveillance of a man breaking into the shop. He appears to be in his late teens to early twenties, about 5’3″ ft. tall, stocky built, with a light skin tone, full beard, wearing a cap, shorts, and flip flops, said authorities.

Authorities ask the public if anyone has information on this case (22-36973) contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Orlando Lopez #4997 at 956-478-2763.