OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. 17, Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 1 Judge Linda Salazar told ValleyCentral.

According to the sheriff’s office, video footage shows Valdez exercising on the evening of Dec. 16 before he sat down and then slumped over and fell. Detention officers and medical personnel rushed to help the inmate, while waiting for paramedics to arrive, the sheriff’s office stated.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated the cause of death was due to a brain hemorrhage, deputies stated.

Salazar had ordered an autopsy and confirmed COVID-19 was not part of the cause of death.

The inmate’s next of kin was notified of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.