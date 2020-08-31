Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Sheriff’s office helps students prepare for school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is helping to make sure students are ready for the new school year. It is part of a school supplies giveaway that will take place over the next three days.

The first giveaway will be in Edinburg at J.R. “Milo” Ponce Park on Wednesday and at Racho La Gloria in Mission on Thursday.

Sgt. Frank Medrano, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, “we’ve all been affected one way, shape, or form from COVID-19, or Hurricane Hanna. This is our way of giving back to the community, and our colonias.”

Deputies will continue to give out tote bags and drawstring bags with school supplies from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said this event will be taking place at the following locations:

  • Sept. 1 – Sunrise Hill Park in Mercedes
  • Sept. 2 – J. R. “Milo” Ponce Park in Edinburg
  • Sept. 3 – Rancho La Gloria in Mission

The sheriff’s office asks children to be present in order to receive a school bag.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday