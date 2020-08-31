Sheriff’s office helps students prepare for school

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is helping to make sure students are ready for the new school year. It is part of a school supplies giveaway that will take place over the next three days.

The first giveaway will be in Edinburg at J.R. “Milo” Ponce Park on Wednesday and at Racho La Gloria in Mission on Thursday.

Sgt. Frank Medrano, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office, “we’ve all been affected one way, shape, or form from COVID-19, or Hurricane Hanna. This is our way of giving back to the community, and our colonias.”

Deputies will continue to give out tote bags and drawstring bags with school supplies from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said this event will be taking place at the following locations:

Sept. 1 – Sunrise Hill Park in Mercedes

Sept. 2 – J. R. “Milo” Ponce Park in Edinburg

Sept. 3 – Rancho La Gloria in Mission

The sheriff’s office asks children to be present in order to receive a school bag.