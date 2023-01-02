BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said.

Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. According to police, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant of arrest for Lozano on a charge of deadly conduct.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 100 block of Kings Highway in reference to a gray Toyota Camry stopped at a traffic light with the driver slumped over the wheel. Officers found Lozano asleep with his vehicle on in the roadway, police stated.

Lozano was unable to perform a field sobriety test and a breath sample showed his blood alcohol level higher than .150, a release from Brownsville PD stated.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said in a post that they are “aware of a video circulating on social media of a District Court Bailiff who is firing his weapon in a reckless manner.”

A video posted by an account named “Armando Lozano” shows a man firing a handgun at an object in front of a fence with homes behind it. The sheriff’s office is working to confirm whether it is Lozano in the video, the sheriff’s office told ValleyCentral.

The case is being investigated by the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs Division, the post stated.

“Although, he is commissioned by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, he and all Court Bailiffs are employed and under the supervision of the District Court Judges and County Court At Law Judges,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Lozano was arraigned on the charge of driving while intoxicated and given a $1,000 bond, police said. He was transported to the sheriff’s office after the warrant involving the firearm was issued.