Sheriff’s office arrests woman wanted for theft of property

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Zaide Jaimes in connection to a theft investigation.

On August 1, 2019, Sheriff’s Investigators met with BBVA Compass Bank officials in Hidalgo after an internal investigation revealed a shortage of $402,517.

Sheriff’s investigators said Jaimes told them she had been employed by the bank and served at the capacity of a Client Experience Operations manager.

During an interview, Jaimes provided a voluntary statement implicating herself in the thefts that occurred from 2014-2019, said authorities.

The sheriff’s office has charged Jaimes with a 1st Degree Felony for Theft of Property. It carries a sentence of up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Justice of the Peace Jerry Munoz issued a $20,000 cash surety bond.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or 956-668-8477. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS”.