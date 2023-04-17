MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott paid another visit to the Rio Grande Valley for a second week in a row.

This time, he was discussing the issues with border sheriffs as an audience.

“Texas has been dealing with border going back to the time when Bush was governor and Perry was governor,” Abbott said.

He spoke before the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition and the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition – groups representing border law enforcement.

Abbott used the time to thank law enforcement for their work during the border crisis, but also to address measures the state has taken to add millions in funding to Operation Lone Star.

“Texas has done more than any state in the history of the United States of America in responding to the border challenges,” he added.

The attendees were from different parts of the country – including New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio – even Idaho.

“Well, we’re all part of a group that’s kind of fighting the same fight all over the United States, especially on the southwest border,” David Black, Otero County, NM Sheriff said.

“We have been inundated with transnational criminal activity. And we’re trying to fight that,” added Roy Boyd, the Goliad County, TX Sheriff.

Abbott has boasted of numerous trips here to the Rio Grande Valley, largely focusing on the topic of immigration.

“From New Mexico, our governor is not quite as supportive as Governor Abbott is here in Texas. So, I think it’s very important that that they see firsthand what’s going on. I think it’s important it needs to go the border,” Black said.

“I believe it’s important for the governor to come down here and be in touch with the people that actually live in these communities along the border and find out firsthand exactly what’s going on. So that the solutions that are developed come from the people that live here, not from the people in Austin,” Boyd said.

Abbott noted the state is preparing for the lifting of Title 42, expected in May.