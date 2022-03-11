WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are warning residents to not give money to callers contacting them for donations.

According to a release, a Willacy County woman received a call from a man asking for donations to Ukraine.

The man identified himself as “Ruben” and stated he was with the “National Police,” according to the release.

Ruben asked her to donate money for families in Ukraine and that two police officers will go to her house to pick up the donation.

The woman told Ruben that she did not want to donate and ended the call.

She contacted Willacy County authorities about this, who let her know it was a fraudulent call.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to notify their elderly family members about incidents like this to prevent them from being taken advantage of.

“They have the power to stop the scam, by simply ending the call,” said the sheriff’s office in a release.

The sheriff’s office advises people to report any similar activity to local law enforcement.