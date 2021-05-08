Sheriff: Two men arrested after shots fired in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody after they say they were found with firearms and narcotics in their possession following a shootout.

According to officials, deputies responded to the Bent Tree Subdivision in San Benito in reference to shots fired on Saturday morning.

Michael Lee Gonzalez and Marco Antonio Moreno were taken into custody and investigators later found a multitude of firearms and narcotics in the suspects’ possession.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated the two were given multiple charges.

This case is under investigation.