CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a Brownsville man earlier this week.

Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza said investigators arrested 41-year-old Veronica Posas and 31-year-old Joshua Ramirez.

Garza said both are connected to the stabbing death of Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, a Brownsville resident, who was found dead on Wednesday near North Illinois Avenue south of Milam Road near a resaca. The sheriff said the victim’s body had a visible stab wound and lacerations.

On Twitter, the sheriff said investigators arrested Posas on Friday and charged her with capital murder.

Garza said they arrested Ramirez on Saturday on the 3100 block of 22nd Street in Brownsville.

Aside from capital murder, Ramirez is also charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If convicted of the capital murder charge, both suspects could face the death penalty or life in prison.

They are both being held at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

The sheriff gave no motive for the slaying.