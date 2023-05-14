BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested on charges of murder over the weekend.

The deadly shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Cameron Park, off of Paredes Line Road near Brownsville.

According to news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies found 22-year-old Jose Alejandro Castillo Villarreal, also known as “Coco”, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Villarreal was shot by a 16-year-old who fled the scene. Deputies arrested him a short time later.

The teenager is charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Justice Center in San Benito awaiting arraignment.

Investigators have not released a motive for the murder. The case is still under investigation.